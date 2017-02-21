Tue Feb 21 09:39:46 SAST 2017
Photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed Picture: Facebook
SA journalist captured in Syria alive‚ says NGO

Captured South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed is alive in Syria and could be home within a month.

Day in the life of Somizi

By Tshisalive | 2017-02-21 08:57:21.0

You think Somizi is just ‘lucky’ in life? You think that he hangs out with the right people and gets free champagne? Ja‚ we see you! He may be rolling in the Vuitton‚ but those 50k bags ain’t cheap folks. And here’s a taste of Somizi’s day that pays the bills.

It’s Monday morning and while most of us were sending text messages to our boss about traffic because of the rain‚ Somizi was up at 5:30am

He was working out at 5:30am and was at the SABC doing his Metro show by 8am.

Then he had to rush off to film his reality show until 1:30pm.

Somgaga then made is way to Clarens to MC a gala dinner and had to wake up at 3am to make his radio shift for today.

So‚ how’s your King Pie?

