Lee STK, new rapper from the platinum province

New game changers in the music industry Gabalebale Entertainment unveil their first artist, hip hop sensation Lee STK.

North West province is synonymous for unleashing Motswako artist, its no surprise that the new kid on the block hails from the platinum province, where the popular Motswako Hip Hop genre originates.

Lee STK is not a typical Hip Hop artist, when you meet her she exudes grace and class however give her the MIC and the stage then Hip Hop cat in her unleashes.

Lee STK born Linda Sewedi plans to take her audience through a musical journey with her debut album titled #BeautifulBlackGirl and also captivate them with a kaleidescope of talent and great lyrical content.

She has penned most of the songs on the album.

The album is available on all music apps and will soon be available at all Music stores nationwide.