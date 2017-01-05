Thu Jan 05 17:55:58 SAST 2017
New action movie for Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren are teaming up on a new action movie, "Black Water."

Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme ©AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
The Belgian actor, fresh from his starring role in the Amazon comedy "Jean-Claude Van Johnson" is set to join the Swedish star as allies for the first time, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The duo have worked together previously, but always as on-screen enemies in the ‘Universal Soldier' franchise.

"Black Water" will see Van Damme play a ‘deep cover operative' imprisoned by the CIA on a submarine. Chad Law has written the script. Richard Switzer and Tyler Konney are set to act as producers.

